Sierra Metals’ (SMT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of SMT opened at C$3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$634.10 million and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$4.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.81.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

