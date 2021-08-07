Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Singapore Exchange stock remained flat at $$125.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

