Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Singapore Exchange stock remained flat at $$125.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.