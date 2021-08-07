Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.76

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.76 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.58). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), with a volume of 1,217,470 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34). Also, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

