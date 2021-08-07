SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,742. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

