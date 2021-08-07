SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $187.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74. SiTime has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total transaction of $427,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,036 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

