Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 44,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 19,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.