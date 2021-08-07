Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 3.7%

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 44,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 19,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.