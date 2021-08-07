SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

SkillSoft stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

