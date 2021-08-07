Skrumble Network One Day Volume Reaches $7.58 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 100.1% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00859555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00099866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.