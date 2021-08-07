Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

