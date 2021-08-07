Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.