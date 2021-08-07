Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of -148.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,962,265 shares of company stock valued at $412,075,057.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

