Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JDE Peet’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JDEPF remained flat at $$33.50 during trading hours on Friday. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

