SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.78.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

