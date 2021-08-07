SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $351.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $295.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

