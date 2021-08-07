SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $350.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.