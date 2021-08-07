SOTA Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $601,121.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $601,121.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.44 or 0.00867525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00100421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00040748 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

