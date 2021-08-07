Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.28.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,834. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

