Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEPJF. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

