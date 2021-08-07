Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.83 or 0.00890690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

