Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.