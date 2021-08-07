Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:SII opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

