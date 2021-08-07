SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

SPXC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 149,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,653. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

