Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $984,662.84 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46.

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00.

SQ stock opened at $275.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

