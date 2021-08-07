Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 86,979 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 599.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 185.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.95. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

