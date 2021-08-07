Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,427,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $55.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

