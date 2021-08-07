Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $474.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

