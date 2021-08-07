Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Mistras Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $304.03 million, a PE ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 0.36%. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

