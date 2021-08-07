Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 204,626 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,197 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

