Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,614 shares of company stock worth $2,454,147. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Evolent Health stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

