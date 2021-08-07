Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SunPower by 26.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SunPower by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SunPower by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWR. Barclays reduced their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

