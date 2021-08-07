SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

