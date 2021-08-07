ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $307.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.