ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $119.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.21 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.