ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after buying an additional 136,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $3,011,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

