ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after buying an additional 491,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME opened at $209.84 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

