ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

