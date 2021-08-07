StableXSwap Achieves Market Cap of $61.62 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $61.62 million and approximately $9,797.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00010163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,364.22 or 0.99859381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00073940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000817 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

