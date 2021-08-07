Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. The company's unlevered balance sheet gives it enough financial flexibility to tap on growth opportunities. Standard Motor’s Pollak business buyout has enhanced its growth opportunities in various markets served. Additionally, the company’s acquisition of the particulate matter sensor product line from Stoneridge boosts future prospects. However, shortage of microchip supply and rising commodity costs are likely to weigh on the firm's near-term prospects. High R&D costs to develop technologically advanced offerings may dent margins. Moreover, the automotive aftermarket is highly competitive and Standard Motor faces tough competition in every market it serves. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $967.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.