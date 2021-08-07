Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$72.50

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$58.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.88. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$61.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 39.17%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares in the company, valued at C$1,479,016.29. Insiders sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

