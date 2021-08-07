Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 3,689,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,551. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.