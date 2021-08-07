Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. 6,832,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

