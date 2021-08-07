Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. 6,832,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $126.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.
In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.