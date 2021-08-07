Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 1,636,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 60,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 49.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

