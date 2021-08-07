Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.
NYSE:STWD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 1,636,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.
In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 60,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 49.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.