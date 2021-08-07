State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Shares of STFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 243,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STFC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

