State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of LCII opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.