State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 11,180 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Livent worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

LTHM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

