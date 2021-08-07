State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 25.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

