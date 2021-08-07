State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.20 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

