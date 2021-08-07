State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Vonage worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Vonage by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VG opened at $14.70 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

