State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 239 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 61.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

