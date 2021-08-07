State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in eXp World were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in eXp World by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

EXPI stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,600,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,140. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

